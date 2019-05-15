HC seeks Gautam Khaitan's reply on ED plea to cancel his bail in money laundering case

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of AgustaWestland chopper scam accused Gautam Khaitan on ED's plea challenging the bail granted to him by a trial court in a black money and laundering case. Justice Chander Shekhar issued notice to Khaitan and sought his stand on ED's plea seeking setting aside of the trial court's April 16 order granting the relief to him. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on July 18. ED has challenged the trial court's order on the ground that in view of his position in society and the gravity of the offence, there was an apprehension of witnesses being tampered with, won over or intimidated by his influence. The agency, in its plea filed through advocate D P Singh, has contended that the investigation was at a very crucial stage as the role of his alleged accomplices and aides was being examined in the money laundering case. ED has said it was filed on the basis of a case lodged by the Income Tax department against him under the provisions of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. ED has alleged in its plea that Khaitan, a lawyer by profession, was still maintaining and hiding his black money in overseas jurisdiction. The agency has also claimed that the investigation has further revealed that black money has been laundered by him through several shell companies incorporated overseas. PTI HMP LLP SA