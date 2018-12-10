HC seeks govt reply on PIL against extensions to Maha DGP

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government on Monday to reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the extensions granted to state Director General of Police (DGP) Dattatray Padsalgikar.A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice M S Karnik also directed the government to give its view on whether the PIL, filed by Thane-based lawyer R R Tripathi, was maintainable.The reply is to be filed within a week.Padsalgikar was due to retire on August 31 this year but he was granted an extension of three months. On November 30, he again got an extension for three more months.Government lawyer Abhinandan Vagyani argued that the state government has the power to grant extensions, and the extensions granted to Padsalgikar were approved by the Union government. PTI AYA KRK IJT