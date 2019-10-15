HC seeks govt's stand on bail plea of SP leader murder accused

Allahabad, Oct 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought government's stand on the bail plea of a man arrested for allegedly gunning down a local Samajwadi Party leader in Jaunpur. Directing the state government counsel to seek the government's stand on the bail plea of murder accused Akash Singh, Justice Anirudh Singh ordered fixing the hearing of the matter after four weeks.The case dated back to May 2019, when Akash Singh, along with his two accomplices had allegedly opened fire at SP Leader Lalji Yadav, a former Zilla Panchayat member after accosting him near Siddikpur in the district.Following registration of the FIR in the case on the complaint of slain leader's brother K P Yadav at Sarai Kwaja police station Jaunpur, Akash Singh was arrested and has been put in judicial custody. PTI CORR RAJ RAXRAX