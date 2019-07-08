HC seeks reply on bio waste management system in hospitals of Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Jul 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked central and state governments to file reply on a petition over the lack of bio waste management system in hospitals in Prayagraj. The bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Vaishali Singh and others. In the petition, it was alleged that petitioners did survey of 41 hospitals of Prayagraj and fond out that most of the hospitals have no proper system for treatment of bio-medical waste which is alarming as disposal of bio waste without its treatment is dangerous for public coming into its contact. Further, according to the petitioners, the municipal corporation has not provided proper equipment to its sweepers who clean bio waste in the city. The central government has framed rules for treatment of bio medical waste but the state government has not done enough to implement it, the petitioners alleged. The petition urged the state government to properly implement the central government rules with regard to treatment of bio waste in Prayagraj. The court has fixed July 26 as next date of hearing in the case. PTI CORR RAJ CK