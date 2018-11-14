HC seeks report on activities of gangsters

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Madras High Court Wednesday took a serious view of recurring clashes between rowdy gangs and sought a comprehensive report from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on crime statistics such as number of killings committed by them throughout the country in the last 10 years.A division bench, comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S Baskaran, also sought year-wise details on the number of paid killers, history-sheeters who are active, cases registered and the heinous crimes committed by them in Tamil Nadu and throughout the country.The bench gave the direction while hearing a petition challenging the detention of Velu, involved in a clash between two groups of rowdies, under the stringent Goondas Act.The court then adjourned the matter to November 30. PTI CORR VS KJKJ