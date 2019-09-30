HC seeks response of Delhi Assembly Speaker, EC on ex-AAP MLAs plea against disqualification

(Eds: Adding background) New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday sought response from the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office and the Election Commission on the pleas of ex-AAP MLAs, Anil Bajpai and Devender Sehrawat, who have challenged their disqualification.A bench of Justice Naveen Chawla issued notices to the office of Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, the EC and the complainant -- AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.The bench posted the matter for November 20.The ex-AAP MLAs have challenged in the high court their disqualification under the anti-defection law.The court had earlier dismissed their pleas seeking recusal of the Legislative Assembly Speaker from the disqualification proceedings against them, saying it finds no reason to entertain the appeals.The MLAs had challenged the single judge's order which dismissed their pleas for a direction to Goel to recuse from hearing the petition for their disqualification.The single judge, in its July 8 order, had said there was "no infirmity" in the procedure adopted by the Speaker and rejected the MLAs' allegation of bias as also the contention that he should have first decided their application for recusal before going ahead with disqualification proceedings.AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on June 10 moved a petition in the Delhi Assembly and sought disqualification of its two rebel MLAs -- Anil Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar and Devinder Sehrawat from Bijwasan seat -- who had been openly critical of the party and had joined the BJP on May 3 and May 6 respectively.The Speaker had on June 17 issued notice to the two MLAs asking them to file their response by July 8.The duo had alleged that the Speaker is not supposed to have political inclinations, but was seen attending events and protests of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). PTI HMP SKV LLP SA