HC seeks views of Centre, WB on report over preventing sexual offences against pupils

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and the West Bengal Government to convey their views on proposed guidelines to prevent sexual offences against pupils in educational institutions affiliated to central and state boards in West Bengal.Justice Nadira Patherya directed handing over of a report of a court-appointed amicus curiae to the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and asked him to get the views of the central government for implementation of proposed measures for ensuring a safe environment for students in educational institutions.ASG Kaushik Chanda was asked to convey the views of the Centre to the court on Thursday with regard to schools under CBSE and ICSE boards.The Additional Advocate General of West Bengal was also directed to express the views of the state government, which also has separate boards of secondary and higher secondary education under which many schools are affiliated. Hearing a case relating to alleged sexual misconduct against two physical education teachers of a city-based school, Justice Patherya had appointed lawyer Firoze Edulji as amicus curiae to assist it in the matter and formed a panel of educationists to suggest steps and guidelines for schools for preventing incidents of sexual assault on pupils.The panel included educationists from six leading schools in the city, the chairperson of West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and representatives of UNICEF and National University of Juridical Sciences.The amicus curiae submitted a 100-page report to the court on Monday suggesting formation of a nodal body under the SCPCR, which would work for spreading awareness among school staff, sensitise parents and set up a syllabus for awareness material for staff, students and parents. It also suggested stringent background check of a person before appointing him/her to any position in a school. PTI AMR RG RT