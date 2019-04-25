HC sends death penalty ruling back to trial court

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Three years after a Thane courtawarded death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a7-year-old girl, the Bombay High Court Thursday remanded the case back to it on account of procedural lapses.A bench of justices B P Dharmadhikari and P D Naik setaside the trial court's order awarding Atul Rama Lote deathpenalty Thursday.It remanded the case back to the trial court, asking it to reconsider the facts and evidence and decide whether to hold a retrial or proceed anew from the stage of framing of charges -- when procedural lapses were committed.On September 28, 2016, the Thane court awarded Lotedeath sentence. He was accused of abducting, raping andkilling the minor daughter of an acquaintance in 2014.When the state government's petition seeking confirmation of death sentence was taken up by the High Court, Lote's lawyer Yug Chaudhary pointed out certain lapses.In February 2014, the police charge sheeted Lote underIPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (A) (kidnapping a minorgirl with the intent of forcing her to have intercourse), 376(rape) and 302 (murder), Chaudhary said.Generally, these offences attract life imprisonment or ten years in jail, and death is awarded only in the "rarest ofrare cases", he argued.On September 26, 2016, two days before the sentencewas passed, the prosecution invoked section 376(2) of the IPC (rape of a victim under 12 years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, making it a case fit for death penalty, the lawyer pointed out. The court should not have permitted amendment of charges just two days before the verdict, Chaudhary said.He also argued that Lote did not get proper legalassistance from his lawyers, appointed through Legal Aid. The high court said it could not overlook theseprocedural lapses and especially the fact that two key chargeswere pressed only two days before the verdict.It, however, refused to acquit Lote, and said instead the trial court must consider Lote as an undertrial and reexamine the proceedings. PTI AYA KRK SRY