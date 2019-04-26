HC sets aside nod given for MSRDC casting yard on Juhu beach

(Eds: adds details) Mumbai, Apr 26 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Friday quashed permissions granted to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for construction of a casting yard on Juhu beach for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project, observing that it would adversely affect the coastal stretch.A division bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar allowed a petition filed by activist Zoru Bathena which sought to stop work of the casting yard, saying it was being constructed illegally."The petition is allowed. The permission granted by authorities concerned is illegal. Permissions granted by the MCZMA (Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority) is quashed and set aside," the court said.On February 26, the MCZMA had given its approval to set up a casting yard at Juhu Koliwada after it was accorded CRZ approval by the Ministry of Environment.Accordingly, the MSRDC was handed over the possession of over 78,000 square metres of area on the beach for the casting yard.The court in its order noted that the land allotted for the temporary yard is on the seaward side of the sandy beach."Notwithstanding it being stated that the yard would be a temporary yard, but the foot prints left by the yard after the machinery brought to site is removed and temporary structures are removed on completion of the work, would be of a permanent and lasting nature, adversely impacting the coastal stretch in question," the court said in its order.In his petition, Bathena had claimed that the MSRDC had illegally reclaimed a portion of the beach and was dumping mud, which was restricting the sea water supply to the mangroves in the area.Around 7.9 hectare of the beach area was being affected due to the casting yard work, the petition said.Bathena's counsel Gayatri Singh had argued that the construction of the casting yard would result in complete destruction of the natural Juhu Koliwada beach. PTI SP NP IJT