HC sets aside order suspending passport of Iqbal Memon's son in FEMA enquiry

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has set aside the Centre's order suspending the passport of the son of Mohammed Iqbal Memon for not personally attending the Enforcement Directorate's investigation in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) enquiry.The court's order recently came on a plea by Iqbal Memon's son Junaid Iqbal Mohammed Memon, a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who has been residing permanently in UAE since 1993.Junaid had challenged the suspension of his passport by the Centre in August 2015, on the ED's request to revoke the travel document for his refusing to join the investigation despite issuance of summons.Justice Vibhu Bakhru, in his order, said the passport of Junaid could not have been suspended in public interest.The court noted that Junaid had voluntarily agreed to appear by tele-conferencing and to make arrangements for it but that was not accepted by the agency.As per a February 2016 communication of Department of US Treasury to Mohammed Iqbal Memon, he is no longer designated as a Specially Designated Narcotics Trafficker. PTI SKV HMP SA