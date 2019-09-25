HC stays Azam Khan's arrest in land-grab cases

(Eds: Adding details) Allahabad, Sep 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the arrest of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in 27 cases of alleged grabbing of land. A two-judge of justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan passed the order on a petition filed by the former Uttar Pradesh minister, challenging the FIRs registered between July 13 and 20. The court order protects the former Uttar Pradesh minister from arrest in 27 criminal cases, registered on complaints of forcible occupation of farmers' land for the construction related to his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur. The court has also asked the state government and the counsel appearing for farmers to file their counter affidavit. The high court issued a notice to actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada as Azam Khan had contended that all FIRs against him were lodged at her behest. He has made Jaya Prada a respondent. The FIRs were lodged against Khan by several farmers at the Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur. It was alleged in the petition by Azam Khan that the FIRs were lodged against him due to political enmity. The next hearing into the case is scheduled for October 24. On September 14, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had said in Rampur that all cases lodged against Rampur MP Azam Khan would be withdrawn if their party came to power. PTI CORR RAJ ASH RDKRDK