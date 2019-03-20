HC stays defamation case against Stalin

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) The Madras High Court Wednesday stayed a defamation case filed against DMK president M K Stalin for certain remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami over the Kodanad estate robbery case. The interim order was given by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan on a petition by Stalin seeking to quash the defamation case pending before the principal sessions judge here. Stalin alleged that the case under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation and punishment for defamation) had been filed by the government with malicious motive to wreck vengeance on the DMK. The case was registered over his statements published in DMK organ "Murasoli" over a video released by a Delhi-based journalist in which the accused allegedly linked Palaniswami to the break-in at the Kodanad estate, used by the late chief minister Jayalalithaa, in April, 2017. Stalin claimed there was no prima facie case to initiate criminal defamation proceedings against him. PTI CORR VS SMNSMN