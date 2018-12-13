HC stays online sale of drugs, prescribed medicines

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has stayed the sale of drugs and prescribed medicines on the internet by online pharmacies. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao passed the interim order on a plea seeking a ban on "illegal" sale of drugs and medicines online. The court had earlier sought responses of the Centre, Delhi government, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Pharmacy Council of India on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on March 25 next year.The petition filed by Dr Zaheer Ahmed said the online illegal sale of medicines would lead to a drug epidemic, drug abuse and mis-utilisation of habit forming and addictive drugs. PTI SKV LLP HMP SA