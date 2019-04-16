HC stays proceedings in defamation case against Elangovan

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) The Madras High Court has stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation case registered against Senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan over certain remarks made by him against the ruling party leaders in an interview to a Tamil daily in 2018.When a petition filed by Elangovan came up Monday, Justice G K Ilanthirayan granted interim stay on the proceedings in the criminal defamation case pending before a special court.It also dispensed with his personal appearance in the trial court and posted the matter for further hearing on April 22. The matter pertains to an interview given by the petitioner to a Tamil daily in Tiruchi district, during which he made comments on the dilapidated condition of bridges in Kollidam and linked it to the contracts. He had also alleged that the Directorate of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption had started an inquiry against the ruling party leaders. Subsequently, the criminal defamation case was filed against him by the public prosecutor. Elangovan is the Congress candidate for the Theni Lok Sabha seat. PTI COR ROH GVS