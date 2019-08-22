HC stops Guj police from probing bigamy case against IAS officer

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (PTI) In a relief for IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya, the Gujarat High Court held on Thursday that the Gandhinagar Police cannot probe the allegations of bigamy and cheating levelled against him by a Delhi-based woman.Dahiya, a Gujarat-cadre officer, had moved the court seeking to stop the Gandhinagar Police from probing the case.Allowing the petition, Justice S H Vora said the Gandhinagar Police can not conduct investigations as the case was already being handled by the Delhi Police.The Delhi Police had sent the woman's application to their Gandhinagar counterparts only for reference and not to seek a parallel inquiry, the judge noted.Dahiya, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was suspended by the Gujarat government on August 14 for "moral turpitude".Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had set up an inquiry committee last month to probe the woman's allegation.Based on the findings of the committee, Dahiya was put under suspension by the state government.The woman has alleged that he married her in February 2018 keeping her in the dark about his first marriage.Dahiya was father of her baby daughter, the woman claimed.Dahiya countered the allegations saying that the woman honey-trapped him and started blackmailing him for money. He denied that they were married.He was transferred to the General Administration Department as joint secretary on July 22 after the police received the complaint against him. Earlier he was director of the National Rural Health Mission in Gujarat. PTI PJT PD KRK SOMSOM