HC to hear plea on condition of foot overbridges in Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Friday said it would take up for hearing on March 22 a petition on the issue of "poor" condition of foot overbridges in the metropolis.One of the petitioners Pradeep Bhalekar's advocate Nitin Satpute approached the high court Friday seeking urgent hearing of the plea a day after a foot overbridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in south Mumbai collapsed killing six people and injuring 31 others. A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Bharati Dangre agreed to hear the matter on March 22.Bhalekar had filed the petition in September 2017 after a stampede on a congested foot overbridges in Elphinstone Road suburban railway station (now renamed Prabhadevi) claimed 31 lives.In his plea, Bhalekar had sought a direction to the authorities concerned to constitute a special committee to conduct survey of all foot overbridges in the city and carry out repair works if they are found in dilapidated or dangerous condition. PTI SP BNM NSDNSD