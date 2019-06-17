HC transfers to CBI court trial in killing of MSF activist in which CPI(M) leaders are accused

Kochi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court Monday transferred to a CBI court the trial in the 2012 killing of a Muslim Students Federation activist in which CPI(M) strongman P Jayarajan is among the accused.Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan passed the order, allowing a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking transfer of the case from the Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court to the designated CBI court here.The central agency moved the high court after the sessions court returned the supplementary charge sheet filed by the former, citing jurisdiction grounds.In its supplementary charge sheet filed in February this year, the CBI had slapped murder and conspiracy charges against Jayarajan in connection with the killing that took place in Kannur district in 2012.According to the prosecution, Shukoor, a worker of the MSF, youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was killed on February 20, 2012 for attacking a convoy in which Jayarajan and Rajesh were travelling earlier.The supplementary charge sheet, filed by the CBI in February this year, has also arraigned MLA T V Rajesh as an accused and charged him with the conspiracy. PTI COR TGB VS IJT