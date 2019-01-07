HC warns idol wing CID of mass suspension on failure to cooperate with special officer

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court Monday warned CID idol wing personnel of mass suspension if they refused to cooperate with court-appointed special officer Pon Manickavel in the idol theft cases.A special division bench of Justice R Mahadevan and Justice P D Audikesavalu made the observations as it was appalled over the submission made by Manickavel that the idol wing office at Guindy near here has been locked and that he has been literally working from the streets as there was no office space to work from.The court then queried Manickavel about the functioning of the wing.To this, the special officer submitted that the office provided in Tiruchy was fine but the one in Guindy had been locked and he was not permitted there anymore.As to the cooperation of his subordinate officers, he said they are not unsupportive allegedly owing to instructions of some higher officials and that he works only with the support of a small team. PTI COR NVG IJT