HCC-HDC JV bags Rs 2,126 crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Infrastructure major Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) Wednesday said the company, in a joint venture with Hyundai Development Corporation (HDC), has been awarded a Rs 2,126 crore Mumbai Coastal Road Project contract by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). "HCC's share in the joint venture (JV) is 55 per cent (Rs 1,169 crore) and the project is to be completed in four years (48 months)," the company said in a BSE filing. "The scope of work includes design and construction of road, bridges, interchanges including reclamation and associated works between Baroda Palace near Haji Ali and the Worli end of Bandra Worli Sea Link," it added. HCC said MCGM has envisaged the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) along the western seafront of the city to decongest existing roads. Shares of HCC were trading 2.78 per cent up at Rs 11.48 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS