HCC Q3 net profit jumps 6-fold to Rs 31.31 crore

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today posted an over six-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 31.31 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in October-December quarter in the year-ago period, HCC said in a filing to BSE.

Its total income during the period under review was at Rs 1,293.01 crore, up 27.26 per cent as against Rs 1,016.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Commenting on the results, HCC Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan said: "This year remains one of consolidation for HCC as we reduce leverage and drive organisational change that will deliver operational robustness and sustained long-term profitability."

HCCs total expenses were at Rs 1,247.06 crore, up 23.66 per cent, as against Rs 1,008.42 crore of Q3/ FY 20116-17.

"The companys order book stood at Rs 20,027 crore as of December 31, 2017," the company said in a statement.

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company Ltd today settled at Rs 39.35 on the BSE, up 0.90 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH MKJ