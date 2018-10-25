HCL Infosystems loss narrows to Rs 33 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) HCL Infosystems on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 33 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The loss stood at Rs 455.57 crore during the September quarter of 2017-18, according to a BSE filing by the distribution, IT services & solutions company.HCL Infosystems had posted loss to the tune of Rs 411.7 crore from the discontinued operation during the second quarter of 2017-18.Revenue from operations stood at about Rs 1,084 crore during the reported quarter from continuing operations, an increase of 44 per cent year-on-year. This compares with Rs 1,129 crore revenue clocked in June quarter 2018 and Rs 754 crore grossed in the year-ago September quarter. MD Rangarajan Raghavan said the company's distribution business continued on a steady journey in this quarter. "The overseas services business in Singapore did well this quarter also. We are moving forward as per our roadmap of focusing on our core businesses of enterprise and consumer distribution," Raghavan added.In a statement, the company said the distribution business revenue came in at Rs 936 crore during the reported quarter, with enterprise distribution revenue at Rs 414 crore and consumer distribution revenue at Rs 522 crore.The statement further said the Board of Directors on October 15 approved a proposal to sell most of the companys operations in the Middle East."These include operations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar. The sale will be made to a consortium of individuals and the consideration of the transaction is AED 3,440,780 (to be adjusted on the date of transfer of the shares based on the terms and conditions as specified in the transaction documents)," it said. The closure of transaction is subject to certain conditions in the Share Purchase Agreement, it added. PTI MBI MBI ANUANU