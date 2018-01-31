HCL Infosystems posts Q3 loss of Rs 62 cr, to sell care biz

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) IT firm HCL Infosystems today said its net loss widened to Rs 62 crore for the December 2017 quarter from Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys revenue from operations, however, increased 71.38 per cent to Rs 1309.5 crore in the October-December 2017 quarter from Rs 764.05 crore in the year-ago period, HCL Infosystems said in a statement.

Besides, the company has also concluded a capital raising exercise for Rs 500 crore by way of a rights issue to its existing shareholders at a price of Rs 47 in December 2017.

The promoters subscribed to 89 per cent of the issue, it said.

HCL Infosystems has also decided to sell its care business, which caters to after-sales services of electronic devices, to Quess Corp in a Rs 30 crore transaction.

"The transformation focus of expansion in the distribution business was on track with a strong quarter-on- quarter growth of 72 per cent," HCL Infosystems Executive Vice-Chairman and MD Premkumar Seshadri said.

The Distribution Business reported revenue of Rs 1,055 crore in the said quarter, while enterprise products distribution had revenue of Rs 395 crore.

Domestic enterprise services posted a revenue of Rs 66 crore, while SI and Solutions business reported revenue of Rs 43 crore, HCL said.

Under the deal with Quess, HCL will transfer the care business to HCL Computing Products Ltd (HCPL) and then HCPL will be sold to Quess Corp.

"The total consideration for transaction is Rs 30 crore... The transaction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2018," it added. PTI SR ABM