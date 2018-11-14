HCL opens new office in Stockholm

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) IT company HCL Technologies on Wednesday opened a new office in Central Stockholm that can house over 60 employees. "The new office at HCL's Nordics headquarters in Central Stockholm has been inaugurated today only. Besides, the capacity of the office is more than 60," an HCL spokesperson said. The opening of the new office coincides with the company completing 10 years in the Nordic region. HCL employs more than 1,600 people in the Nordics representing 31 nationalities, with 55 large-scale clients including Volvo, Nokia, Vestas, Electrolux, DNB, Statkraft and Husqvarna, the company said in a statement.In whole of Europe, HCL employs more than 10,000 people and serves over 200 European clients, the company said. ************Statistics ministry organises conference of central, state agencies*The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is organising the 26th Conference of Central and State Organizations (COCSSO) from November 15-16 in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.The conference will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Vijay Goel on November 15, an official statement said.The theme of this year's conference is 'Quality Assurance in Official Statistics'. The conference is a major national forum for coordination between the central and state statistical agencies. PTI PRS KKS ABM