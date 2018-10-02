HCL Tech completes acquisition of H&D International

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) HCL Technologies said Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of engineering services provider H&D International. "We would like to inform you that the acquisition has been completed with effect from October 2," the company said in a BSE filing. On June 27, it has intimated about the acquisition of Hnigsberg & Dvel Datentechnik GmbH (H&D). Founded in 1996, H&D specialises in IT infrastructure, application services particularly in R&D IT, shop floor IT and Industry 4.0 solutions. HCL Technologies had earlier stated that it will acquire Wolfsburg-based H&D International Group for 30 million euros. PTI RRMKJ