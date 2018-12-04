HCL Tech opens delivery centre at Adelaide

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian IT services company HCL Technologies on Tuesday announced the opening of a new delivery centre in Adelaide, with signing a six-year contract with Australian agri-business firm Elders."HCL will work with Elders to achieve their vision of an agile IT environment that supports future business growth and delivers quality service to clients across Australia and internationally," an HCL statement said.Initially, HCL will help create 50 jobs in the region, the statement said, adding that the Indian major currently employs over 1,600 professionals in the Australia region."Our growing relationship with Elders over the past two years has brought us to Adelaide with the opening of our new office here. The opening of this office reiterates the strategic importance of South Australia in HCL growth strategy and restates our commitment to the region at large," Michael Horton, Senior Vice President, Australia, HCL Technologies said. PTI MBI MBI BALBAL