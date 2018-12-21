HCL Tech sets up Women's Leadership Centre in North Carolina

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) IT services major HCL Technologies Friday said it has set up a Women's Leadership Centre in North Carolina, US, that would offer STEM training, leadership development, and mentorship opportunities to women. "The Women's Leadership Centre is a critical step in HCL's commitment to diversity and inclusion, working with the ecosystem in North Carolina to facilitate, enable, and empower local institutions and communities of influence to advance career and leadership opportunities for women in technology," HCL Technologies said in a statement. STEM refers to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The company set up its first global delivery centre (GDC) in North Carolina in 2008. HCL Tech now employs 1,500 people in the state. Citing research reports, the company said the US is expected to have 1.4 million computing jobs in 2020, but only 3 per cent of these are likely to be held by women. The company, however, did not disclose any of the investment details. "Our GDC in Cary, North Carolina, delivers mission-critical operations for a large number of our blue-chip clients consisting of some of the biggest corporations in the world," HCL Technologies President and Chief Executive Officer C Vijayakumar said. Opening of the Women's Leadership Centre will "add another unique element to our longstanding and rich relationship with the local community", he added. PTI SR RUJ