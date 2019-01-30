HCL Tech shares gain nearly 3% post Q3 earnings

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Shares of HCL Technologies rose nearly 3 per cent Wednesday after the software services major posted a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit during the December 2018 quarter. The company's shares gained 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 1,016 on the BSE. Intra-day, stock jumped 4.72 per cent to Rs 1,034.75. On the NSE, it rose by 2.80 per cent to close at Rs 1,016.20. HCL Technologies Tuesday posted a 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,611 crore during the December 2018 quarter and expressed confidence in meeting the higher end of its 9.5-11.5 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY2019. The Noida-based company had registered a net profit of Rs 2,194 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue grew 22.6 per cent to Rs 15,699 crore in the said quarter from Rs 12,808 crore in the year-ago period, beating street expectations. PTI SUM SHWSHW