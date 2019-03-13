HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Indian IT services company HCL Technologies Wednesday announced acquisition of US-based digital transformation consulting firm Strong-Bridge Envision. "With this acquisition, SBE (Strong-Bridge Envision) will become part of HCL's global digital and analytics business," HCL Technologies said in a statement. HCL Tech did not divulge the size of the deal but sources said it is about USD 45 million. SBE has offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. The firm, headquartered in Seattle, is a digital consulting firm specialising in customer experience strategy, business transformation, and change management. "Serving Fortune 1000 clients since its founding, Strong-Bridge Consulting merged with Envision in 2017 to extend its consultancy and digital transformation capabilities and further establish its footprint across North America," it said. PTI MBI MR HRS