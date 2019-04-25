HCL Technologies expands US operations with new cybersecurity centre in Texas

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) IT firm HCL Technologies (HCL) Thursday announced launch of its CyberSecurity Fusion Center (CSFC) in Frisco, Texas. The opening of the CSFC represents the next phase in the company's mission to support secure business growth by providing customers with a single point of contact for the enterprise security lifecycle, from detection to remediation, a company statement said. The inauguration featured Chief Guest US Representative Van Taylor along with local dignitaries from the municipal, business, and educational communities. "Tomorrow's digital organizations are becoming home to massive amounts of sensitive data and mission-critical applications," said Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, CyberSecurity Services at HCL Technologies. "As the technology industry in Texas continues to expand, we're cognizant that cybersecurity is an instrumental element to this successful growth," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said. ? This launch comes as HCL celebrates 30 years in the US. PTI KKS ABM