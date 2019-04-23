HC's stay to Mumbai coastal road work to continue

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Tuesday refused to lift the stay it has granted to the reclamation and construction work for the coastal road project in the city.On April 11, a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N M Jamdar passed the stay order, which will continue till at least June 3, the next date of hearing.Senior advocate Shrihari Aney, appearing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Tuesday urged the court to lift the stay.If the stay continued, the work that was going on would spill over to the monsoon season and result in much complications and loss of money and resources, he argued.The high court said the only way the BMC could secure relief was to file an application seeking that a court commissioner be appointed to accompany the BMC team and videograph the reclamation work.This would ensure that no further damage was caused to the coastline and marine life, the judges said.The BMC refused to submit such an application.The court was hearing five petitions filed by activists, local residents and representatives of the fisherfolk community, challenging the project.The petitions have alleged that the reclamation and construction work will damage the coastline and destroy marine life irreversibly and affect livelihood of the local fisherfolk.Petitioners' lawyers Janak Dwarkadas and Gayatri Singh had argued earlier that the BMC did not obtain an environment clearance (EC) from the Union government for the project.Advocate Aney had claimed that an EC was obtained for the northern part of the project, while it was not required for the work on the southern end.The proposed road will run from Marine Drive in South Mumbai to suburban Borivali in the north. PTI AYA KRK KJKJ