HDFC Bank Ltd. Collaborates With Route Mobile Limited to Showcase RCS Business Messaging at MWC 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India HDFC Bank Ltd. (HDFC Bank), one of Indias largest private sector bank has partnered with Route Mobile Limited (Route Mobile) to showcase Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Googles RCS Business Messaging platform at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. Route Mobile is among the leading cloud-communications platform service provider to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators. RCS is an upgrade to SMS on a global scale. Users can now access a range of advanced capabilities from within their native messaging service capabilities which previously required a separate OTT app to be downloaded. Messaging is no longer limited to sending simple SMS text: it has become a platform. The features of this new platform enable businesses to deliver intuitive and interactive campaigns to their customers while maintaining the reach, reliability and ubiquity of the biggest messaging platform in the world SMS. This is an exciting time for both HDFC Bank and Route Mobile to collaborate and leverage RCS Business Messaging in India. At Googles RCS showcase in the GSMA Innovation City at MWC 2019, Route Mobile will present a demonstration of its first RCS Business Messaging POC for HDFC Bank, allowing the customers to interact within the messaging platform via 2 Way interactive communications. There are multiple features of RCS Business Messaging which helps the user to communicate with HDFC Bank, which include but not limited to integrated Chabot, suggested replies, and cards which makes two-way communication easy. The RCS messaging agent educates the existing users on how to use their current HDFC Banks mobile banking App. Mobile World Congress is the world's largest mobile event with more than 2,400 leading companies globally participating in the mobile industry to explore the recent topics influencing the industry along with the latest innovations and leading-edge technology. Nitin Chugh, Country Head - Digital Banking, HDFC Bank said, "The RCS messaging agent we are showcasing illustrates the constant endeavour by HDFC Bank to harness the cutting edge technologies and digital platforms to offer a unique experience to our customers. In this age of hyper-personalization, we want to make customer experience better with a richer and highly interactive messaging platform." Route Mobiles MD and Group CEO, Mr. Rajdipkumar Gupta said, We believe RCS is the future of messaging and this collaboration will not only enhance the momentum for BFSI industry but also enhance the momentum for other industries toward advanced messaging and accelerate the awareness of next-generation technology, such as RCS. Googles RCS Business Messaging platform has opened new avenues for HDFC Bank and Route Mobile. About Route Mobile Limited Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited is among the leading cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The portfolio comprises of smart solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. Route Mobile Limited offers a range of cloud-communication services to clients across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom. Route Mobile Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.  