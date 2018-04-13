HDFC Bank plans to raise Rs 50,000 cr via bonds in FY19

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) HDFC Bank today said it plans to raise Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in the next 12 months to fund business expansion.

The decision to this effect will be taken in the board meeting on April 21, 2018, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The funds will be raised by issuing Perpetual Debt Instruments (part of Additional Tier I capital), Tier II Capital Bonds and Long Term Bonds (Financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to a total of Rs 50,000 crore in next 12 months through private placement mode, it said.

"The bank shall appropriately inform the exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting," it said. PTI

