HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,300 cr via rupee bonds

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) HDFC Bank today said it has raised Rs 2,300 crore by issuance of rupee denominated bonds which would mature in March, 2025.

"We are pleased to inform you that HDFC Bank has completed the issue of INR 23 billion, Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB)," the bank said in a BSE filing today.

According to statement the issue carries a fixed coupon rate of 8.10 per cent per annum with maturity on March 22, 2025. PTI KKS MR MR