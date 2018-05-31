HDFC Bank shares up over 4%; mcap rises by Rs 23,577 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Shares of private lender HDFC Bank rose by over 4 per cent today, adding Rs 23,577 crore to its market valuation, amid reports that the window for foreign investors to pick up stake in the company will open tomorrow.

The stock gained 4.36 per cent to end at Rs 2,136.15 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 5 per cent to Rs 2,150 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 2,139.45.

Led by the rally in the stock, the companys market valuation zoomed Rs 23,576.96 crore to Rs 5,54,752.96 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 2.85 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 99 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The banks ADRs rallied 7 per cent in New York yesterday. PTI SUM BAL BAL