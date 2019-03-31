HDFC Bank to add 100 branches in Northeast

Gangtok, Mar 31 (PTI) HDFC Bank Sunday said that it will open 100 more branches in the northeast region in next three years.The bank will open 100 more branches in the Northeast, taking its branch network close to 230 in the next three years and as a part of the expansion plan. It would also double the number of its branches in Sikkim to 18, HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri said.HDFC Bank started operations in the Northeast in 2004. As of December 31, 2018 the bank network in the region comprised 126 branches and 203 ATMs.The bank network will also work with the 650 Common Service Centres (CSCs) to be set up in the region by the government for financial services in rural area."We believe in making an impact to lakhs of people here not just by offering our full-suite of products and services, but also by creating a positive change in the communities in which we operate," Puri said.He said that company's corporate social responsibility has impacted the lives of close to 10 lakh of people in the Northeast. PTI PRS PRS BALBAL