HDFC Ergo cuts motor premia by up to 15%

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Private general insurer HDFC Ergo has revised down the pricing of its motor insurance premiums by up to 15 per cent for existing and new customers.

"We are happy to share the benefits arising from some of our initiatives with customers by way of lowering the premia on motor insurance by up to 15 per cent over the existing rates," HDFC Eego General Insurance executive director Mukesh Kumar said today.

The revision in pricing is due to cost rationalization resulting from the GST implementation, cost optimization initiatives and the new and improved automated processes adopted by the company, which are being passed on to the customers.

The recently introduced self-inspection application helps customers renew their motor insurance policy without any physical documentation and inspection, thereby significantly bringing down the time taken to issue a policy.

Moreover, the company also gives its customers access to a network of over 5,300 network garages across the country.