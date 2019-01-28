HDFC ERGO Launches #CamSurvey Claim Processing for ‘Jaldi Claim’ Settlement

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind #CamSurvey motor claim service, a part of the Companys Jaldi Claim services. The new #CamSurvey service will help reduce the time taken to process motor claims, in selected network workshops, on the external body of the vehicle. HDFC ERGO believes that a claim is the moment-of-truth and speedy claim settlement is of utmost importance for the customer. With this in mind, the Company aims to revolutionize claim settlement processes through the Jaldi Claim services which will offer quick and seamless settlement of claims. As part of the #CamSurvey service, HDFC ERGO has installed cameras in network workshops which will enable them to assess the damages to the car. The cameras will be centrally controlled and pictures will be live-streamed for inspection. The pictures will be assessed by HDFC ERGOs central team through the live-stream and claims will be instantly approved. This eliminates the process of appointing a surveyor to conduct the physical inspection of the vehicle. Moreover, it also saves the policyholders valuable time and helps in quick settlement of claims arising from any minor damages to the body of the vehicle. HDFC ERGO truly believes that customer service is of utmost importance in any business and keeping this in mind, has evolved over the years to adopt newer technologies making processes simpler for the customers. The Company was the first in the non-life insurance sector to launch a mobile application the Insurance Portfolio Organiser (IPO) App in 2012 and more recently launched the Overnight Vehicle Repair Service, another first-of-its-kind service in the General Insurance sector. In addition, HDFC ERGO customers can also use the Self-Inspection App to renew their motor insurance policy without any physical documentation and inspection. The new #CamSurvey service is currently available in Mumbai & Pune, and will soon be extended to HDFC ERGOs network motor workshops pan India. About HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC); Indias premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. In August 2017, with IRDAIs approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), the Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector. The merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector. HDFC ERGO offers products like Motor, Health, Travel, Home, Personal Accident and Cyber Insurance in the retail space and customized products like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network. PWRPWR