HDFC ERGO Launches Cover for Vector Borne Diseases

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) This policy will cover hospitalisation expenses for common mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue Fever, Malaria & many moreMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of Mosquito Disease Protection Policy. This new policy will cover an individual against common mosquito-borne diseases like Dengue Fever, Malaria, Chikungunya, Japanese Encephalitis, Kala-azar, Lymphatic Filariasis and Zika Virus.According to the report published by National Health Profile 2018, there has been an alarming rise in dengue cases in India, an increase of 300% between 2009 to 2017. These diseases also lead to hospitalisation adding burden on expense or affecting the No Claim Bonus of any standard Health Insurance. Keeping this in mind, HDFC ERGO launched this new policy which will cover hospitalisation expenses incurred during the treatment of any mosquito-borne disease. Alternatively, the policyholder may opt for a lump sum amount to be paid as a policy benefit on providing the proof of hospitalisation. In addition, the policy will pay the beneficiary the sum insured in case of the policyholder's death due to the disease.Commenting on the launch of the new product Mr. Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO said, At HDFC ERGO, identifying and understanding a customers need is critical for product innovations. Given the exponential increase in mosquito-borne illnesses in metros and rural areas in India, we launched Mosquito Disease Protection Policy to address this growing concern. Through this policy we aim to support individuals to avail quality healthcare, thereby mitigating any financial risk and protecting the No Claim Bonus of existing health insurance policy, if any.This cover is available for individuals between the age group of 91 days to 65 years. This policy also provides international cover to individuals and covers all the vector-borne diseases listed in the policy document. Additionally, the policyholders will have access to several wellness services like discounts and specialised programs like health tips, diet consultation and many more offered on my:health mobile application of HDFC ERGO. This further includes access to health coaching services in areas such as disease management, activity and fitness, nutrition and weight management.For more information on the policy and details on the full range of insurance policies offered by HDFC ERGO please contact the Company representative. Also, for further details on risk factors, exclusions, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure before concluding the sale.About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC); Indias premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. In August 2017, with IRDAIs approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), the Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector. The merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector.HDFC ERGO offers policies like Motor, Health, Travel, Home, Personal Accident and Cyber Insurance in the retail space and customized policies like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network. PWRPWR