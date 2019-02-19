HDFC ERGO Launches The First-of-its-kind ‘Trip Protector’ Policy

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Now be worry-free about your cancelled trips with the Trip Protector policy which will cover pre-booked and pre-paid flights and hotel cancellationsMumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of Trip Protector insurance policy, a pioneering policy in the non-life insurance segment in India. In the event of a cancellation, either a flight or hotel booking, Trip Protector insurance policy will safeguard travellers financially against the cost of cancellation levied by Hotels or Airlines. In addition, the policy will also cover the travellers against cancellation of a pre-booked room, in case they are refused accommodation on arriving at the Hotel due to overbooking. Travellers often plan their vacations in advance basis either public holidays, festivals or school academic year thereby allowing them to avail of the early bird fares offered by hotels and airlines. However, sometime these plans may be altered closer to date, thereby leaving the traveller with a huge financial loss by the way of cancellation fees/charges. In such an unfortunate situation, the Trip Protector Insurance policy by HDFC ERGO will cover the cancellation of pre-booked flights and hotels for domestic as well as international travel. The policy is initially being offered to customers of HDFC Bank on the purchase of Airline tickets or Hotel Bookings done using their individual HDFC Bank credit cards.Commenting on the launch of the new policy, Mr. Anurag Rastogi, Member of Executive Management, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said that, Customer satisfaction is of paramount importance for us and we are constantly looking to provide innovative solutions, in alignment with our customers' ever-evolving needs. We observed that, despite meticulous planning, travel plans may get cancelled due to unfortunate events, leaving the travellers with huge financial losses due to the cancellation fees. While travel insurance offers a smooth travel experience, this policy will help travellers pre-plan their trips without any fear of cancellation. Sensing this gap, the Trip Protector insurance policy will allow travellers to book their airline tickets and hotels, carefree in advance. The policy also refunds cost incurred towards visa, over and above the hotel and flight booking charges in the event of cancellation for any reason.Trip Protector insurance policy will enable travellers to buy refundable or non-refundable tickets. Refundable tickets covered by the policy will ensure that the end customer incurs no additional expenses, in the unfortunate event of a cancellation. This policy, however, is not applicable in case the flight or the hotel cancels in its own accord. The policy is an All Risk Policy where ticket cancellation by customers, due to any reason, will be covered.For more information on the policy and details on the full range of insurance policies offered by HDFC ERGO please contact the Company representative. Also, for further details on risk factors, exclusions, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure before concluding the sale.About HDFC ERGOHDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC); Indias premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. In August 2017, with IRDAIs approval for the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. with HDFC General Insurance Ltd. (formerly Known as L&T General Insurance Co. Ltd.), the Company marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector. The merged entity, known as HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., is the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector.HDFC ERGO offers policies like Motor, Health, Travel, Home, Personal Accident and Cyber Insurance in the retail space and customized policies like Property, Marine and Liability Insurance in the corporate space through its vast network of 122 branches spread across 106 cities and a wide distribution network. PWRPWR