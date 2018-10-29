HDFC Mutual Fund Q2 profit up 15% at Rs 206 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) HDFC Asset Management Company Monday posted a 15 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 205.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018. The mutual fund had earned a profit of Rs 179.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was Rs 515.3 crore as compared to Rs 457.6 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 resulting in an increase of 13 per cent, HDFC Asset Management Company said in a statement. Asset Under Management (AUM) of the fund house rose by 9 per cent to Rs 2.92 lakh crore compared to Rs 2.68 lakh crore as on September 30, 2017. The ratio of equity oriented assets and non-equity oriented assets is 52:48 compared to the industry ratio of 44:56. PTI DP MRMR