HDFC stock rises over 1 pc post Q4 results

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Monday rose over 1 per cent after the company posted 26.8 per cent rise in standalone net profit for March 2019 quarter.The scrip gained 1.06 per cent to close at Rs 1,951.70 on the BSE. Intra-day, it climbed 2.67 per cent to Rs 1,982.80.It was the top gainer among the frontline scrips on the BSE's key index. On the NSE, shares went up 1.30 per cent to close at Rs 1,957.Mortgage lender HDFC Monday posted 26.8 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 2,862 crore for March 2019 quarter.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,257 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income during the quarter rose to Rs 11,586.58 crore as against Rs 9,322.36 crore in the year-ago period.