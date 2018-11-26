scorecardresearch
HDFC to raise Rs 8,500 cr via bonds

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise up to Rs 8,500 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to shore up long-term capital needs.The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with an issue size of Rs 500 crore and option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 8,500 crore are to be allotted Thursday on a private placement basis, HDFC said in a regulatory filing."The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," HDFC said in a regulatory filing.HDFC said only those persons who are specifically addressed through a communication are eligible to apply for the debentures."No other persons can apply," it added.The securities, with a tenor of 10 years, bear coupon rate of 9 per cent per annum.Stock of HDFC closed 0.30 per cent up at Rs 1,880.20 apiece on the BSE. PTI KPM MKJ

