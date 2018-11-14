HDIL Q2 profit down 11pc at Rs 54 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 ((PTI) Realty firm HDIL Wednesday reported 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.41 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19.Its net profit stood at Rs 60.87 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.Total income however increased to Rs 304.09 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 163.07 crore in the year-ago period. Stock of HDIL closed at Rs 22.60, up 4.87 per cent, on BSE. PTI MJH KPM ANUANU