H.E. Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador of Nepal to India, Visits Chitkara University to Celebrate Academic Achievement

CHANDIGARH, India, July 29, 2019 -- H.E. Mr. Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador of Nepal to India; believes a 'New Asia' can be built with the contribution of young minds, and that only when, "we love and nurture these young minds, we will see glory and success." Chitkara University was honoured to host H.E. Mr. Nilamber Acharya, Ambassador of Nepal to India; who visited the University's Punjab campus on July 27, 2019. He was formally welcomed by Hon'ble Dr. Ashok K Chitkara, Chancellor; and Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University, at the campus. The Ambassador was accompanied by the First Lady Mrs. Sushma Acharya; Mr. Hom Prasad Luitel, Cultural & Education Counsellor, Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi; and Mrs. Radha Kumari Dhungel. This is His Excellency's first ever public appearance after taking over as the envoy of Nepal to India. A well-known political analyst, constitutional expert, and civil society activist as well as a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Acharya is a prominent political personality who fought for the restoration of multiparty democracy, and played an important role in finalizing the Constitution of the Kingdom of Nepal, 1990. Highly regarded as an independent political thinker and public intellectual with strong democratic conviction, he has two books and numerous articles to his credit. Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University; said, "It is indeed a matter of great pride and honour that H.E. Mr. Nilamber Acharya graced Chitkara University with his visit. Chitkara University is dedicated to the mission of spreading the light of education - and serving the career-needs of a diverse & inclusive student community. We look forward to providing a strategic platform for Nepalese students to springboard their ambitions and catapult their aspirations." During the visit, the Nepalese delegates were overwhelmed with the impressive infrastructure and excellent academic facilities of Chitkara University. Hon'ble Dr. Ashok K Chitkara & Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara; had an interactive discussion with H.E. Mr. Acharya, for exploring possibilities - building a stronger relationship, implementing programs and boosting the performance of Nepalese students. H.E. Mr. Acharya praised Chitkara University's teamwork and amazing effort to work together toward a shared vision of spreading the light of education. He called Chitkara University, "A world-class University - a great example of devotion, dedication and leadership." Taking an extensive tour of the campus, the Ambassador and esteemed dignitaries visited the Chitkara Innovation Incubator Foundation (CIIF), interacted with CIIF startup entrepreneurs and Nepalese students studying at the campus. H.E. Mr. Acharya also presided over Chitkara University's 14th Annual Convocation Ceremony, where the University and students representing diverse academic and social backgrounds came together to celebrate their achievement, and conclude their journey of learning and co-creation. Noticing diversity and inclusivity at the campus, H.E. Mr. Acharya also expressed his deep appreciation for the healthy, multicultural environment at Chitkara University campus. During his keynote address at the Convocation Ceremony, H.E. Mr. Acharya motivated the graduates to be "determined & confident to excel in life and be responsible for themselves, their family, society & country, and carry forward the message of peace and harmony for South Asia". He concluded his inspiring address by leaving them with the stirring words of Swami Vivekananda - 'Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached', and offered his best wishes for a glorious future to Chitkara University and its Founding Academicians - "May blessings shower upon you and may you continue to grow and transform young minds to greater success, and to serve their Nations," said H.E. Mr. Acharya. About Chitkara University: In the year 2002, Chitkara Educational Trust established its Punjab campus 30km from Chandigarh, on the Chandigarh-Patiala National Highway. In the year 2010, Chitkara University was established by the Punjab State Legislature under 'The Chitkara University Act'. Chitkara University, the best university in Punjab is a government-recognized university with the right to confer degrees as per the Sections 2(f) and 22(1) of the UGC Act, 1956. Chitkara University has been founded by Dr. Ashok Chitkara and Dr. Madhu Chitkara who have been passionate teachers for more than 40 years now. Chitkara Education brings with it a reputation that has been earned through years of serving the career - needs of the student community. It is a reputation for excellence and innovation among coveted employers for preparing graduates who have the knowledge and skills they need for success in their workplace. Chitkara University graduates go on to great careers, as they have their hands-on the responsive teaching methodology. Students from around the county are attracted to Chitkara University because of their commitment to teaching excellence, because they conduct research that makes a difference, because of their industry partnerships and because of their tailored courses. This difference has been acknowledged by students, parent, alumni, government, and industry since the inception of the university. 