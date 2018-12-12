He thought I was Bruce Wayne: Christian Bale on meeting Donald Trump

Los Angeles, Dec 12 (PTI) Christian Bale recalled the time he met Donald Trump and says the US President thought he was his Batman character Bruce Wayne. Speaking at the red carpet for the premiere of his upcoming political comedy "Vice", Bale revealed that during the filming of "The Dark Knight Rises" at the Trump Towers, the business mogul invited him to his office. "We were filming on Batman in Trump Tower and he said, come on up to the office," Bale told Variety."I think he thought I was Bruce Wayne because I was dressed as Bruce Wayne. So he talked to me like I was Bruce Wayne and I just went along with it, really. It was quite entertaining," he added.Back then, Bale said, he had no inkling that Trump would go on to become the President of the United States."I had no idea at the time that he would think about running for president," he said.The 44-year-old actor plays Dick Cheney, the former US vice president, in Adam McKay's "Vice", which also features Amy Adams, Sam Rockwell and Steve Carrell in pivotal roles. PTI RB RB BKBK