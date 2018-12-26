Head constable abducted in Gurgaon over personal enmity, released 15 mins later

Gurgaon, Dec 26 (PTI) A head constable of the Gurgaon Police was allegedly abducted Wednesday afternoon from his residence in Rajeev Nagar area by some people due to personal enmity, police said. Madan Lal, who is posted at Civil Line Police Station, was released fifteen minutes later by his abductors, they said. The abductors, who were in an SUV, entered the lane, where his house is located, at 1.35 pm. Around three or four of them forcibly entered inside and dragged him into the vehicle, they added. The whole episode was captured by a CCTV camera positioned outside. The local police quickly swung into action. Fifteen minutes after the incident , the accused abandoned the vehicle, with Lal in it, in Sector 12 area and fled the spot, the police said. When contacted, ACP (Gurgaon Police) Shamsher Singh said Lal has personal enmity with someone in the locality and they had recently quarrelled with each other. The accused had abducted Lal to take revenge, he said. "We recorded his statement after his release. Lal has revealed the name of the accused and we are on the job to nab him and his accomplices. Till then, their identities will not be disclosed," Singh said. PTI CORR AAR