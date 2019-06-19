Head constable held taking bribe

Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) A head constable was allegedly arrested taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district Wednesday, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused, Udailal Jingar, posted at the Gangapur police station of the district, had allegedly demanded bribe from complainant Amar Singh to file a final report in a case registered against him and his family members. The policeman had allegedly promised to remove their names from the FIR. The head constable had earlier allegedly taken Rs 3,500 in bribe, ACB Inspector Hanuman Singh said. He said the complaint was verified and the accused was arrested accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 Wednesday. A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the head constable. PTI AG RDKRDK