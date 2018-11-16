Head constable on duty at Secretariat shoots self dead

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police on duty at the Secretariat allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol on Friday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sohanveer, they added. The police were informed about it at 5.30 am, a senior police officer said. A suicide note has been recovered which indicated domestic discord as the reason for taking such an extreme step, the police said, adding an inquiry was underway. PTI AMP PR SMNSMN