Head Digital Works Diversifies Into Sports Content Generation Business With Cricket.com

MUMBAI, April 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --To offer live updates, analytical insights, exclusive previews & syndicated content to kick off Head Digital Works (HDW), formerly known as Head Infotech, which operates India's most profitable online rummy platform Ace2Three, today announced the launch of its latest venture - Cricket.com.The launch of Cricket.com is in line with HDW's larger diversification plans after its entry into fantasy sports via Fanfight and its social gaming arm Witty Games. Cricket.com will offer a new experience to cricket fans with a greater focus on the use of data in live match scenarios to deliver an exciting second screen experience.The platform is aiming to elevate the way cricket is consumed by cricket fans by offering pocket size data insights in regular intervals along with the regular staple offerings of a content platform. HDW has launched cricket.com within a short span of six months of in-house development at its Bangalore office and promises to evolve the platform greatly from the soft launch that took place today.In the space of a generation, sports content have gone from being a minor part on the edge of the generic news websites to stand-alone industry. Personalizing fan engagement, athletes as content creators, rapid advances in technology, the media consumption behaviour of consumers, and new and improved delivery models are major factors in the staggering growth of digital sports content companies. Another critical element is the change in information consumption patterns by sports enthusiasts and this is where Head Digital Works, a mobile entertainment company, which develops applications for the online gaming industry, wants to innovate.Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Gullapalli, CEO - HDW, said, "The launch of cricket.com is part of a larger blueprint for the company. India's biggest religion is cricket and we want to play a bigger role in this space. We already have a sports game platform via Fanfight and we plan to reach out to a larger base of cricket fans via cricket.com. The plan for the organization includes diversification of the businesses and expansion of our footprint beyond Indian markets. Overall, we are expanding our business offerings and are looking to acquire more talent for all our businesses across Hyderabad and Bangalore. While we are adding other businesses to our portfolio, we are retaining the efficiency of the structure of the organization and giving folks within the set-up an opportunity to help build these businesses to scale in conjunction with the infusion of new talent."HDW plans to consolidate its position as a market leader in the gaming space and grow into a gaming and digital entertainment conglomerate. Through cricket.com, HDW will attempt at offering innovative data-driven content offerings to cricket fans while cementing its reputation as a dynamic and forward-thinking organization.About Head Digital Works: Head Digital Works (HDW) is India's premier online gaming company which develops and operates skill-based gaming applications for the online gaming industry. The vision of the company is to be India's global representative for the global gaming industry and to be recognised as India's leading gaming conglomerate. Head Digital Works is focused to give its customers the best-in-class gaming experience.