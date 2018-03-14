Head Infotech invests USD 1 mn in FanFight for majority stake

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Online gaming company Head Infotech Pvt Ltd today said it has invested USD 1 million in fantasy sports platform FanFight for a majority stake.

With the investment, Head Infotech has forayed into fantasy sports, the company said in a statement.

Head Infotech owns and operates online rummy platform Ace2three and Witty Games, a player in the online social casino segment.

We are excited to invest and be a part of the FanFight teams journey. It is an excellent product and we are confident that consumers will enjoy using FanFights platform," Head Infotech India CEO Deepak Gullapalli said. PTI PRJ BAL BAL